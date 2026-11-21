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Dubai Marina leads six areas in apartment rentals, with villa rents in Al Jaddaf rising by 98%

Dubai marks 55th Eid Al Etihad with citywide programme of cultural events and entertainment

Dubai Content Creators Programme concludes first week with specialised workshops in sports content creation

Parents in UAE raise concerns over GTA 6 content, say they will closely monitor children