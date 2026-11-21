Dubai Police award First-Class Security Cooperation Medals to international officers
The recognition reflects the Dubai Police General Command’s commitment to honouring international partners whose contributions have strengthened joint security operationsWAM
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Lt. Gen. Al Marri noted that close cooperation between law enforcement agencies worldwide has become a strategic necessity in responding to rapidly evolving security challenges. Picture credit: WAM
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