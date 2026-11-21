Men skip checkups, and it could cost them years: What UAE doctors want you to know
Doctors say men die about five years earlier than women on average, and urge blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes tests before symptoms appear
By Emad El-Din Khalil8 min read
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Doctors have linked the decline in men's life expectancy and their increased risk of chronic and heart diseases to nine factors. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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