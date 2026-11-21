Home UAE Men skip checkups, and it could cost them years: What UAE doctors want you to know

Men skip checkups, and it could cost them years: What UAE doctors want you to know

Doctors say men die about five years earlier than women on average, and urge blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes tests before symptoms appear

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 21 November 2026, 01:44 (UAE) Updated: 21 November 2026, 01:56 (UAE) 8 min read Share