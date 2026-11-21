UAE weather forecast: Fog likely this weekend, as humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi, NCM warns
Visibility may drop sharply in coastal and internal areas, while the Arabian Gulf is moderate to rough with waves of up to six feet off-shore
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor2 min read
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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather, turning cloudy at times in northern regions. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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