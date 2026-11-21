Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Fog likely this weekend, as humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi, NCM warns

UAE weather forecast: Fog likely this weekend, as humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi, NCM warns

Visibility may drop sharply in coastal and internal areas, while the Arabian Gulf is moderate to rough with waves of up to six feet off-shore

By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 21 November 2026, 05:51 (UAE) 2 min read Share