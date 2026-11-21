Abu Dhabi floating terminal launched to complete procedures for foreign yachts at marina berths
New service enables inspection and clearance procedures to be completed at approved yacht berths, enhancing efficiency, customer experience and maritime traffic flow.WAM
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The initiative enables inspection and audit procedures for visiting foreign yachts to be completed at their approved final berth locations, without requiring the yachts, their owners or operators to travel to other locations
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