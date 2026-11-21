Al Hakeem Platform: World's first retiree work platform approved by Hamdan bin Mohammed
Al Hakeem Platform will enable retired Emiratis to share their expertise, support government entities and generate new sources of income through remote consultancy.Emirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, chairs the meeting of the committee
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