Abu Dhabi hotel brawl: Court convicts 10; 8 face jail, fines, and deportation
Eight defendants receive six-month prison terms, AED 300,000 fines, and deportation orders, while two others are fined AED 50,000 each.Emirates247
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The ruling follows investigations conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution based on a police referral. Police had previously apprehended those directly involved in the altercation, along with two other individuals who filmed and shared the footage. (Photo credit: Abu Dhabi Police)
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