Home UAE Ready to ride? Dubai Police bring the community together for Round 2 of Ride with Police on November 14

Ready to ride? Dubai Police bring the community together for Round 2 of Ride with Police on November 14

Starting and finishing at Meydan Cycle Park, the 65 km ride will see amateur and professional cyclists take to the road alongside Team Dubai Police riders, united by their love of cycling

Emirates247

Published: 13 November 2026, 15:58 (UAE) 2 min read Share