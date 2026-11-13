Ready to ride? Dubai Police bring the community together for Round 2 of Ride with Police on November 14
Starting and finishing at Meydan Cycle Park, the 65 km ride will see amateur and professional cyclists take to the road alongside Team Dubai Police riders, united by their love of cyclingEmirates247
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To accommodate different fitness levels and cycling experience, participants will be divided into four groups of up to 250 cyclists each, with a Team Dubai Police rider leading every group.
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