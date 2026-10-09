UAE

Authorities release real crash footage, saying dangerous reversing can lead to serious accidents, fines and vehicle impoundment.

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against reversing on roads after missing exits or turning lanes, stressing that the practice can lead to serious traffic accidents and endanger road users.

In cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, the force has broadcast real footage of accidents caused by dangerous reversing to raise awareness of the risks involved.

The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols said sudden stopping and reversing can confuse approaching drivers and lead to collisions resulting in injuries and material losses. Motorists who miss an exit are urged to continue driving and use the next available exit instead.

The authority noted that dangerous reversing carries a fine of AED500 and four traffic points. Drivers may also face a AED2,000 fine, 23 traffic points and a 60-day vehicle impoundment if their actions endanger lives or public safety.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid unsafe driving behaviour to protect lives and property.