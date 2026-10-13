UAE

Court cites classroom violence and school surveillance footage in convicting teacher over attacks on pupils

The teacher admitted assaulting the students, claiming he did so to prevent disorder and disruption during class and to control their behaviour. (Photo by Harry Shelton on Unsplash)





An Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted a teacher of physically assaulting four students, sentencing him to two years in prison, ordering his deportation after serving his sentence, and requiring him to pay court fees.

The case stemmed from an incident in which the teacher assaulted four students inside a classroom at a private school in Abu Dhabi. The attacks resulted in injuries that prevented the students from carrying out their normal activities for a period not exceeding 20 days.

The court based its conviction on the defendant's confession during the investigation and court proceedings. The teacher admitted assaulting the students, claiming he did so to prevent disorder and disruption during class and to control their behaviour.

The court said surveillance camera footage supported the defendant's confession and showed what it described as extreme violence and cruelty towards the students, without any justification for such actions.

The court said the assault, which took place inside a school during class hours, constituted a breach of security and public order, as it involved harm to individuals and threatened their safety and stability. It added that protecting public order is intended to safeguard society's fundamental values, ensure public safety and uphold the law.

The court further ruled that the defendant's conduct represented a flagrant violation of applicable laws and regulations, stressing the need for the firm application of the law to protect members of society, preserve their rights and deter conduct that endangers their safety and security.