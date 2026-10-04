Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi National Day celebrations in Dubai

UAE

Ahmed bin Mohammed extends congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Kingdom's 96th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended a reception hosted by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai to mark the Kingdom's 96th National Day.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended a reception hosted by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai to mark the Kingdom's 96th National Day.

Upon arrival at the event, held at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, His Highness was received by His Excellency Dr Meshal bin Ahmed Al Ghamdi, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

On the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi people, wishing the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.

The programme included the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a welcome address to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed, and the screening of the official video marking the occasion.

His Highness later joined the Saudi Consul General and senior dignitaries for a commemorative photograph.