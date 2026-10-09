'Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge' begins airlift operations to support Gaza

UAE

The launch of the airlift marks another step towards achieving the humanitarian bridge's target of delivering more than 10 million meals to Gaza residents

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation dedicated to humanitarian, relief and community development initiatives, recorded expenditure exceeding AED2.3 billion in 2025, positively impacting approximately 165 million beneficiaries across 122 countries. Picture credit: WAM

Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, began operating flights carrying food aid through Al Maktoum International Airport on Friday as part of the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The launch of the airlift marks another step towards achieving the humanitarian bridge's target of delivering more than 10 million meals to Gaza residents. It follows the completion of meal preparations at a major community humanitarian event organised by MBRGI in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 at Dubai World Trade Centre, in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and in recognition of his legacy of generosity and philanthropy.



The community event, which prepared more than 10 million meals for Gaza in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attracted widespread participation, reflecting public appreciation for his humanitarian contributions. It also embodied the UAE's longstanding values of generosity, solidarity and community cooperation, as well as its commitment to supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives.



The sporting community also played a prominent role in the event, expressing gratitude for the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's contributions to sport in Dubai and across the UAE, where he left an enduring legacy through the establishment of major sporting institutions and facilities.



The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge will operate through air and sea transport, comprising seven shipments: six flights carrying a combined 450 tonnes of food parcels and one vessel transporting 4,000 tonnes of food supplies. The shipments are intended to help meet the basic food needs of Palestinians in Gaza.



The community event, which prepared more than 10 million meals for Gaza in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attracted widespread participation. Picture credit: WAM

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge, launched in tribute to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, represents a significant addition to the UAE's charitable and humanitarian efforts.



He emphasised the importance of community participation in achieving the objectives of humanitarian initiatives launched from the UAE to support those in need, highlighting the value of teamwork in preparing and delivering food assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.



"The launch of flights under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge reflects the high level of efficiency and expertise of the Emirati teams involved in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3," Al Afari said.



He noted that the operation, launched in November 2023 under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has remained a lifeline for Palestinians in Gaza through the scale, continuity and geographical reach of its assistance, helping large segments of the population cope with difficult living conditions.



Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has established a leading UAE model for humanitarian response through an integrated approach combining emergency relief, healthcare, logistical support, recovery, and rehabilitation programmes.



Since the operation was launched in November 2023, the UAE has provided humanitarian assistance worth more than US$4 billion, accounting for 46 percent of global humanitarian aid to Gaza since 2023. The assistance comprised 130,708 tonnes of relief and medical and food supplies delivered through 796 aircraft, 25 ships and 14,483 trucks.



MBRGI, the region's largest foundation dedicated to humanitarian, relief and community development initiatives, recorded expenditure exceeding AED2.3 billion in 2025, positively impacting approximately 165 million beneficiaries across 122 countries.



Its activities span five main pillars: humanitarian aid and relief, healthcare and disease control, spreading education and knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship, and empowering communities.



Expenditure on humanitarian aid and relief programmes and projects exceeded AED625 million, benefiting more than 53 million people worldwide.



Under this pillar, MBRGI implemented numerous initiatives, projects, programmes and campaigns in 2025 to deliver humanitarian assistance and emergency relief supplies to disaster-affected areas during crises and emergencies. It also launched sustainable development projects in partnership with regional and international organisations.



Dubai Humanitarian, operating under the MBRGI umbrella, dispatched approximately 789 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid in 2025, benefiting more than 2.8 million people in Palestine, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.



MBRGI was established in 2015 as an umbrella organisation bringing together the initiatives and institutions supported over more than two decades by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.



Today, MBRGI encompasses more than 30 initiatives and institutions working across humanitarian, social and development sectors, with particular emphasis on disadvantaged countries and vulnerable communities.

