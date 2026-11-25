Home UAE Al Zahra Hospital Dubai expands specialised services with the opening of an integrated Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre

Al Zahra Hospital Dubai expands specialised services with the opening of an integrated Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre

The centre offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders, covering diagnosis, treatment and regular follow-up, as well as diabetic foot care and the prevention of complications

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Published: 25 November 2026, 11:52 (UAE) Updated: 25 November 2026, 12:03 (UAE) 3 min read Share