Al Zahra Hospital Dubai expands specialised services with the opening of an integrated Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre
The centre offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders, covering diagnosis, treatment and regular follow-up, as well as diabetic foot care and the prevention of complicationsPaid Advertisment
The centre is led by Dr. Omar Dheimat, Head of the Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, working alongside a team of experienced consultants and specialists to provide tailored treatment plans and patient-centred care, from early diagnosis through treatment and ongoing follow-up.