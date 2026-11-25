UAE federal budget 2027: FNC approves Dh90.1 billion spending plan
More than a third goes to social development and pensions, with Dh16.8 billion for education and Dh5.9 billion for health
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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Public services received Dh33.3 billion to support the development of digital services, simplify procedures, and utilise artificial intelligence technologies to enhance the efficiency of government performance. Picture credit: Supplied
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