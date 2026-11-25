Home UAE UAE federal budget 2027: FNC approves Dh90.1 billion spending plan

UAE federal budget 2027: FNC approves Dh90.1 billion spending plan

More than a third goes to social development and pensions, with Dh16.8 billion for education and Dh5.9 billion for health

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 25 November 2026, 04:23 (UAE) 3 min read Share