UAE restaurants say delivery apps push exclusivity deals and take up to 40% commission, but platforms deny it
Restaurant managers describe a choice between exclusive deals and higher fees, while delivery platforms say agreements are made by mutual consent
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini6 min read
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Delivery platforms explained that agreements are made through discussions and mutual consent between the two parties, away from any manifestations of monopoly, while ensuring transparency and achieving mutual benefit. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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