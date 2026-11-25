flydubai flight from Krakow to Dubai diverted to Kuwait due to technical issue
The airline apologises to passengers on flight FZ 1788 and says they will continue to Dubai on another aircraft
By Luay Abdullah1 min read
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Flydubai flight FZ 1788, which was scheduled to depart from Krakow International Airport (KRK) to Dubai International Airport (DXB) on November 24, was diverted to Kuwait International Airport (KWI) due to a technical issue. File photograph
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