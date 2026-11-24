Emirates' longest A380 flights: Christchurch to Dubai tops the list at 20 hours 10 minutes
Flight times on the airline's 11 longest A380 routes range from 14 hours 35 minutes to 20 hours 10 minutes, according to Simple Flying's analysis of winter 2026 schedules
By Luay Abdullah3 min read
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The routes reflect the breadth of Emirates' network of operations, which uses Dubai International Airport as a hub to connect passenger traffic across six continents. File photograph
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