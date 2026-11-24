Home UAE Emirates' longest A380 flights: Christchurch to Dubai tops the list at 20 hours 10 minutes

Emirates' longest A380 flights: Christchurch to Dubai tops the list at 20 hours 10 minutes

Flight times on the airline's 11 longest A380 routes range from 14 hours 35 minutes to 20 hours 10 minutes, according to Simple Flying's analysis of winter 2026 schedules

By Luay Abdullah Published: 24 November 2026, 21:43 (UAE) 3 min read Share