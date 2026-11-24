Home UAE Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026

UAE ranks first in the Arab world in the Global Knowledge Index 2026 as winners of the ninth Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award are honoured

Emirates247

Published: 24 November 2026, 17:37 (UAE) 5 min read Share