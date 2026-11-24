Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026
UAE ranks first in the Arab world in the Global Knowledge Index 2026 as winners of the ninth Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award are honouredEmirates247
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Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the special edition of the Knowledge Summit 2026.
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