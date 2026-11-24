UAE winter holidays: Maldives, Thailand and UK among top five travel destinations
Demand for domestic and international holidays rises 53% year-on-year, dnata Travel revealsEmirates247
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The Maldives topped the list of international destinations, with bookings from UAE travellers recording growth of more than 100 per cent compared to the same period last year, supported by seasonal offers from resorts, including discounts ranging from 30 to 50 per cent on accommodation.
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