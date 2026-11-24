Dubai court rejects businessman’s Dh1 million compensation claim over hacking report
Court finds company owner had reasonable grounds to report suspected hacking and says acquittal alone does not prove a complaint was malicious
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
Share
The Public Prosecution investigated the incident and referred the case to the Misdemeanour Court, which acquitted the businessman due to insufficient evidence. The Court of Appeal subsequently rejected the prosecution’s appeal and upheld the acquittal, making the ruling final.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: