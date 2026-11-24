VFS Global warns visa applicants over common mistakes and appointment fraud
Applicants are urged to check destination-specific requirements, apply early and avoid third parties promising faster appointments or guaranteed visas.
By Azad Aysho5 min read
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VFS Global highlighted several common mistakes that may appear minor but can delay processing and, in some cases, affect the outcome of an application. It stressed that submitting all required documents does not guarantee a visa, as the decision to grant or refuse an application rests solely with the relevant government authorities.
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