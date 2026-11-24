UAE exam stress: How parents and schools can help students manage anxiety during first-semester exams
Psychologists, educators and an academic advisor share tips on emotional support, study planning, sleep and when to seek help
By Rehab Halawa4 min read
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Psychological stability is an influential factor in the student's ability to concentrate, recall information, and achieve the best possible performance. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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