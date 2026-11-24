Dubai schools launch screen-free days and challenge weeks to cut students' screen time
St Mary's Catholic High School and Fairgreen International School are encouraging reading, hobbies and face-to-face time, while experts say families and lasting alternatives are key
By Mohammed Ibrahim5 min read
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The educational value of the initiative is evident in the time the student regains for reading, hobbies, and family participation, and in acquiring the ability to finish using the device on time. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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