Home UAE Mona Al Marri highlights content creators’ role in taking Dubai’s story to global audiences

Mona Al Marri highlights content creators’ role in taking Dubai’s story to global audiences

Dubai Press Club opens the second week of the sports track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ with a session on credible digital storytelling and the changing media landscape

Emirates247

Published: 24 November 2026, 17:00 (UAE) 2 min read Share