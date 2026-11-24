Mona Al Marri highlights content creators’ role in taking Dubai’s story to global audiences
Dubai Press Club opens the second week of the sports track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ with a session on credible digital storytelling and the changing media landscapeEmirates247
The Dubai Press Club (DPC) began the second week of the sports track of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with a session featuring Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club.