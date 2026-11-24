Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai is a city of entrepreneurship where innovative ideas become global success stories

Dubai Founders HQ attracts more than 800 startups and 2,000 members, with member companies collectively valued at over AED 6 billion

Sheikh Hamdan visited Dubai Founders HQ and reviewed the hub’s first-year results following its launch in October 2025 as a joint initiative of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.