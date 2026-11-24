Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Emirati Children’s Parliament
Sheikh Mohammed urged the young parliamentarians to aim high and recognise their important role in shaping the UAE’s futureEmirates247
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid took a commemorative photo with ECP members, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; and Her Excellency Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.