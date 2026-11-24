Sheikh Mohammed urged the young parliamentarians to aim high and recognise their important role in shaping the UAE’s future

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid took a commemorative photo with ECP members, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; and Her Excellency Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.