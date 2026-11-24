Home UAE UAE tops Arab countries in Global Knowledge Index, ranks fifth globally in e-government

UAE tops Arab countries in Global Knowledge Index, ranks fifth globally in e-government

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the GKI results during the special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026

WAM

Published: 24 November 2026, 20:51 (UAE) 2 min read Share