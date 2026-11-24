UAE tops Arab countries in Global Knowledge Index, ranks fifth globally in e-government
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the GKI results during the special edition of Knowledge Summit 2026WAM
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The report underscores the importance of investing in knowledge, skills and innovation to transform challenges into opportunities for building more resilient and sustainable economies and societies. File photograph
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