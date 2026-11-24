Latifa bint Mohammed attends the third edition of E33 CoLabs
The event brought together around 300 teachers, students, parents and education leaders to co-create educational initiatives and projects across eight strategic areas.Emirates247
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The workshops focused on turning ideas and proposals into innovative solutions and practical prototypes that can accelerate the delivery of E33 game changers and strengthen the education community’s role in shaping the future of education in Dubai.
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