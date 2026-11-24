Home UAE CDA, DGHR launch ‘Family Pathways’ to support Dubai Government employees and families

CDA, DGHR launch ‘Family Pathways’ to support Dubai Government employees and families

Part of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, the initiative offers three specialised pathways focused on family stability, work-life balance and support at different stages of life

Emirates247

Published: 24 November 2026, 17:47 (UAE) Updated: 24 November 2026, 18:02 (UAE) 4 min read Share