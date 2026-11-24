CDA, DGHR launch ‘Family Pathways’ to support Dubai Government employees and families
Part of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, the initiative offers three specialised pathways focused on family stability, work-life balance and support at different stages of lifeEmirates247
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The initiative seeks to strengthen support for Dubai Government employees and their families, recognising the importance of family wellbeing to personal, professional and social development, in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Family’ 2026.
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