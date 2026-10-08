Dubai December flights 2026: Prices rising 20-35% - book now before they climb further

UAE

Travel experts say prices will keep rising as National Day, school holidays and New Year push demand higher

The winter season is witnessing travel in both directions, with visitors continuing to flock to the UAE to take advantage of its winter weather and tourist attractions. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Travel ticket prices from Dubai for December have begun to show early signs of rising, coinciding with the approach of the holiday season and the end of the year.

A comparison of prices for a number of major destinations reveals an upward movement in prices compared to current levels, which reinforces the importance of planning and booking early for those wishing to travel during the last month of the year.

Airfare prices at one of the commercial carriers showed that prices for flights from Dubai to six major destinations during December began to record fare increases ranging between 20% and 35% compared to current prices, with varying levels of increase from one destination to another.

The comparison included Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Damascus, London and Bangkok, where the price of a ticket to Amman rose from Dh900 currently to Dh1,190 in December, while a ticket to Beirut rose from Dh1,230 to Dh2,100.

The price hikes extended to other destinations, with the price of a ticket to Cairo rising from Dh1,200 to Dh1,500, while a ticket to Damascus increased from Dh1,890 to Dh3,200. On longer-haul flights, the price of a ticket to London rose from Dh2,300 to Dh2,550, and a ticket to Bangkok climbed from Dh2,500 to Dh2,870, an early indication that travel prices are beginning to rise as the holiday season and the end of the year approach.

Seasonal demand

This price move comes as December bookings enter a more active phase, coinciding with the holiday season which usually sees an increase in demand for travel, whether for tourism, family visits, or end-of-year holidays.

Airlines rely on dynamic ticket pricing systems that are affected by several factors, most notably the level of demand, the booking date, the availability of seats within different price categories, in addition to the timing of the flight, the destination, and the season.

Travel industry managers and experts said that airfare prices for December have entered an accelerated upward trend as the travel season approaches, expecting this gradual rise to continue in the coming weeks, coinciding with increased demand. They noted that early booking remains the best option to avoid large price jumps and ensure that seats are available at reasonable prices before the peak of the holiday season.

They added that December represents one of the most prominent peak seasons for the travel market to and from the UAE, driven by year-end holidays and festivals, which raises the demand for flights and boosts the pace of early bookings, coinciding with a gradual decline in available seats within the lower price categories, which pushes ticket prices to rise as travel dates approach, especially to the most in-demand destinations.

Growing number of visitors

Mamoun Humaidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego. Picture credit: Supplied

Mamoun Humaidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said that airfare prices for December have started to rise significantly compared to current levels, coinciding with increased demand. He expects prices to continue rising gradually as travel dates approach and flight occupancy rates increase.

He added that the winter season is witnessing travel in both directions, with visitors continuing to flock to the UAE to take advantage of its winter weather and tourist attractions, in parallel with residents heading abroad to spend their holidays.

He pointed out that December ticket prices currently exceed November levels by less than 15%, with the possibility of additional increases as the season reaches its peak. He noted that airfare prices are primarily linked to the balance of supply and demand, as a decrease in available seats coupled with increased occupancy leads to higher prices. He also noted that demand during this period is not concentrated on a specific market, but extends to Arab destinations and global tourist markets.

Mamoun Humaidan advised travelers to plan and book trips early to take advantage of available prices before demand rises, especially during peak periods and the end-of-year holiday season, noting that flexibility in travel dates and choosing less crowded days can help in obtaining better options and prices.

Holiday season raises demand

Rashida Zahid, Vice President of Operations at Musafir.com. Picture credit: Supplied

Rashida Zahid, Vice President of Operations at Musafir.com, said that airfare prices during December are likely to rise compared to current levels, coinciding with increased demand for travel as the peak season approaches at the end of the year.

She explained that demand will begin to rise gradually with the UAE National Day holiday, school holidays, and then the Christmas and New Year period, noting that destinations that are popular with travellers visiting friends and relatives, along with popular tourist destinations, will see increased demand.

She added: “Airfares to the most popular destinations for visiting friends and relatives may rise during peak periods in December by about 25% to 35% compared to current levels, while prices for some tourist destinations experiencing high demand may double.”

She explained that the levels of increase will vary from one destination to another, depending on the operational capacity of airlines, the availability of seats, and the timing of booking, noting that the high demand during the end of the year is the main factor behind the rise in prices, in addition to the impact of fuel costs and the limited capacity on some routes.

In contrast, Zahid pointed out that the return of many European airlines to the region is a positive development, as increasing the number of flights and available seats will contribute to stabilising prices on some routes, in parallel with meeting the growing demand for travel.

She stressed the importance of early booking for travellers planning to travel during December, especially those whose trips coincide with the National Day holiday, school holidays, or the Christmas and New Year period, explaining that advance booking provides wider options in terms of prices and flight times.

Book early to save

Sherif El-Faram, CEO of Sherif House Tourism and Travel. Picture credit: Supplied

Sherif El-Faram, CEO of Sherif House Tourism and Travel, said that ticket prices are gradually increasing as bookings reach certain levels, as a result of available seats moving to higher price brackets.

He pointed out that a traveller's delay in booking may result in paying a much higher price compared to someone who booked early.

Sherif Al-Faram added that the importance of early booking is doubled during peak seasons, which witness an acceleration in the pace of bookings and an increase in demand, which reduces the chances of obtaining the lower price categories.