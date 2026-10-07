Dubai Government Forum highlights impact of Services 360 policy on customer experience and efficiency

UAE

Government entities reported major reductions in service completion times, requirements and customer visits as Dubai showcased the results of its service transformation programme

The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai convened the Government Best Practices Series 2026 under the theme ‘Services 360: From Vision to Impact’, bringing together leaders and representatives from 28 government entities to review the impact of the Services 360 Policy on customer experience and service delivery.

Dubai: The General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai convened the Government Best Practices Series 2026 under the theme ‘Services 360: From Vision to Impact’, bringing together leaders and representatives from 28 government entities to review the impact of the Services 360 Policy on customer experience and service delivery.

Held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the forum examined how successful government practices can be applied more widely and highlighted measurable improvements achieved through customer-centred service design.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said Dubai has moved beyond improving individual procedures to designing integrated services that simplify processes, reduce requirements and save customers time and effort.

“The Services 360 Policy has embedded this approach and strengthened integration across government,” he said.

A panel session titled ‘Success Stories of Hamdan Flag Winners’ featured His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

Al Tayer said the Services 360 Policy focuses on redesigning government experiences around customer needs, integrated systems, data, automation and artificial intelligence.

According to DEWA, the implementation of the policy generated AED568 million in savings, reduced procedural steps by 75%, cut completion times by 50% and saved 71,000 hours annually. DEWA also recorded a customer happiness score of 98.9% and a customer trust rate of 100%.

Al Marri highlighted GDRFA Dubai’s efforts between 2023 and 2025, during which the authority enhanced 18 public services and trained 1,384 employees through its internal Services 360 programme.

He said average procedural steps were reduced from 49 to 15, while waiting times fell from 11.7 minutes to 1.7 minutes. Service delivery time declined from 69.3 hours to four hours, the number of requirements dropped from 8.3 to one, total completion time fell from 51.3 hours to 2.7 hours, and customer visits were reduced from nine to one. Customer happiness increased from 92% to 99%.

During the forum, Ahmed Hamad Huraimel, Director of Excellence and Government Services at The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the overall results of the Services 360 Policy, which covered 1,474 government services across 28 entities.

He said implementation of the policy led to a 61% reduction in requirements, an 85% reduction in customer visits, a 96% reduction in waiting time and a 51% reduction in completion time. Customer happiness reached 94%, while trust in service improvement efforts rose to 90%.

The event also featured presentations from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Digital Dubai, Dubai Courts, DP World, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, Dubai Health and the Dubai Health Authority, highlighting integrated and proactive services designed to improve experiences for residents, businesses and visitors.

A session on artificial intelligence featured Professor Michel Morvan, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cosmo Tech and Chairman of IRT SystemX, who discussed the role of AI in exploring future scenarios and supporting government decision-making.

The forum concluded with a “Voice of the Customer” session, where customers shared experiences across health, housing and education services, highlighting the role of feedback, transparency and responsiveness in improving government services.