Dubai Land Department, University of Dubai launch first Real Estate Management Degree programme

UAE

New collaboration aims to develop industry-ready talent through academic and professional pathways aligned with Dubai’s D33 Agenda and Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the University of Dubai, through the Dubai Business School, have expanded their collaboration to develop an integrated educational and professional framework aimed at preparing talent for Dubai’s growing real estate sector.

Dubai: The Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the University of Dubai, through the Dubai Business School, have expanded their collaboration to develop an integrated educational and professional framework aimed at preparing talent for Dubai’s growing real estate sector.

At the centre of the initiative is a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Real Estate Management, described as the first programme of its kind. It combines the University of Dubai’s academic expertise with DLD’s practical and regulatory experience to equip students with the knowledge and skills required by the evolving property market.

The partnership supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision by strengthening the pipeline of skilled real estate professionals.

The Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 aims to enhance the sector’s competitiveness and economic contribution, with a focus on innovation, technology, sustainability, investment and talent development. The new programme is designed to help meet these goals by preparing professionals capable of leading and innovating in a rapidly changing market.

The BBA combines core business administration disciplines with specialised real estate subjects, including real estate finance and investment, valuation and appraisal, real estate law and regulation, urban planning and sustainable development, property and facilities management, real estate marketing and sales, as well as digital transformation and PropTech.

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical learning through applied projects, field experience, industry engagement and exposure to emerging technologies shaping the sector.

Beyond the degree programme, the collaboration includes a wider range of educational and professional development opportunities, including a Real Estate Diploma, professional certificates, micro-credentials, executive education programmes and specialised training in brokerage, valuation, property and facilities management, customer experience and PropTech.

The initiative will also introduce pathways recognising prior learning and professional experience, allowing participants to progress across academic and professional levels.

The University of Dubai said Dubai’s ambitions extend beyond expanding its property sector to helping shape the future of the global real estate industry, requiring professionals with expertise across business, investment, technology, sustainability, regulation and customer experience.

Meanwhile, Dubai Land Department said developing human capital remains a key pillar in sustaining growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate’s real estate sector. Through the collaboration, DLD aims to expand educational and professional development opportunities while aligning them with current and future market needs.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the link between higher education, government and industry, while supporting Dubai’s vision of building a highly skilled, technology-enabled and globally competitive real estate workforce.