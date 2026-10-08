Dubai Miracle Garden opens for 15th season with nearly 200 million flowers, free entry on birthdays

UAE

Visitors can explore 150 flower varieties, enjoy weekly themed celebrations and take advantage of special ticket prices for UAE residents

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Garden Group, inaugurated the new season today (October 8), as residents of all ages thronged the popular family destination. Pictures: Najeeb Mohammed

Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden has officially opened its doors for its 15th season, welcoming visitors to blooming displays of nearly 200 million flowers from 150 different varieties.

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Garden Group, inaugurated the new season today (October 8), as residents of all ages thronged the popular family destination.

Marking the return of one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions, Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Garden Group, told Emirates 24|7 that the garden this season will have weekly themes celebrating major occasions and festivals, including Diwali, UAE national holidays and Valentine’s Day, and the chance for residents to enter for free on their birthday.

"For us, Dubai Miracle Garden has always been the backdrop for people to come and make memories," he said.

Dubai Miracle Garden ticket prices

UAE residents can once again avail of a 30% discount in entry tickets. These are the ticket prices for Season 15 of Dubai Miracle Garden:

UAE residents: AED 70 + VAT

Children up to the age of 12 (residents): AED 50 + VAT

Regular adult ticket: AED 100

Regular children’s ticket: AED 80

Children under three: Free entry

Tickets can be bought online through www.dubainiraclegarden.com or onsite.

How to get thereLocated at the intersection of E311 – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – and Umm Suqeim Road D63, Dubai Miracle Garden is within the Dubailand development.