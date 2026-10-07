Dubai Police alert public to AI-powered scams using fake voices and images

UAE

Residents urged to verify requests through trusted channels as fraudsters increasingly use artificial intelligence to impersonate individuals, businesses and government entities

In a post on its official X account, Dubai Police stressed the importance of exercising caution when receiving unusual or urgent requests, warning people not to rely solely on voice or image verification to confirm the identity of a caller or organisation. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: Dubai Police have alerted the public to fraud attempts involving artificial intelligence technologies that can mimic voices and images to impersonate individuals, businesses and official entities in order to steal money or obtain sensitive information.

In a post on its official X account, Dubai Police stressed the importance of exercising caution when receiving unusual or urgent requests, warning people not to rely solely on voice or image verification to confirm the identity of a caller or organisation.

The force urged the public to verify the identity of any individual or entity through official and trusted channels before taking any action.

The post stated: “Scammers use AI to mimic voices and images, impersonating people, businesses, or even government agencies to steal money or sensitive information.

“Stop. Verify. Then act.

“Confirm who’s contacting you through a trusted source.”

The awareness message was shared as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.