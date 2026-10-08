Dubai Police and Ripe Market welcome families back to Academy Park on Saturday

Dubai Police and Ripe Market welcome families back to Academ...

UAE

Running until 2 May 2027, the market will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm

As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement, Dubai Police will host a range of interactive activities throughout the season, giving visitors the opportunity to connect with officers in a welcoming and relaxed setting.

Dubai: Celebrating 15 years, the popular weekend market returns on Saturday, 10th October, with local businesses, family entertainment, sports activities and interactive Dubai Police experiences.

Dubai Police, in partnership with Ripe Market, has announced the return of the popular outdoor community market to Dubai Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim on Saturday, 10 October 2026, marking the start of a new season and celebrating 15 years of bringing families, local businesses and communities together.

Running until 2 May 2027, the market will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm, offering a full day of shopping, food, entertainment and outdoor activities for all ages.

Dubai Police brings the community together

As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement, Dubai Police will host a range of interactive activities throughout the season, giving visitors the opportunity to connect with officers in a welcoming and relaxed setting.

Highlights will include performances by the Dubai Police Marching Band, demonstrations by the K9 Unit, displays of Dubai Police supercars and appearances by the popular mascots Officer Amna and Captain Mansour.

Children can also enjoy educational activities designed to introduce important safety messages in a fun and engaging way.

The partnership reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening community relationships, promoting public awareness and creating safe, welcoming spaces where residents and visitors can come together.

Shopping, food and family entertainment

This season, Ripe Market will feature more than 100 small and medium businesses each week, showcasing locally grown produce, fashion, jewellery, handmade products, homeware, art and gifts.

Visitors can explore a wide selection of homegrown food concepts, from breakfast and speciality coffee to street food, desserts and family favourites.

Families can look forward to pony rides, a petting zoo, arts and crafts workshops, inflatable attractions, mini train rides and carousel rides. A lively entertainment programme will also feature live music, magic shows and performances by local talent.

For those looking to stay active, the market will offer free yoga and Pilates sessions, mindfulness workshops and sound healing experiences, alongside

community sports including swimming, padel, tennis, football, rugby, horse riding and gymnastics.

Celebrating 15 years of supporting local businesses

Founded in 2011, Ripe Market has grown into a community platform supporting local farmers, entrepreneurs and independent businesses across the UAE.

Its 15th anniversary season will feature special activities and collaborations celebrating the people and businesses that have contributed to its journey.

Through its continued partnership with Ripe Market, Dubai Police aims to support community wellbeing, encourage positive lifestyles and provide opportunities for families to enjoy meaningful experiences together.

Event Details

Location: Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Dates: 10 October 2026 to 2 May 2027

Opening hours: Every Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm