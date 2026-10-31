Dubai Police introduce new forensic medical examination system to speed up investigations

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, praised the Forensic Medicine Department for developing its operational procedures and introducing new working methods

The ceremony recognising the department’s team was attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Thani Harib, Assistant Commander in Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Rashid Ahmad Lootah, Senior Expert Engineer and Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology; and several officers and specialists. (Supplied image)