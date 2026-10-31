Dubai Police introduce new forensic medical examination system to speed up investigations
Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, praised the Forensic Medicine Department for developing its operational procedures and introducing new working methodsWAM
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The ceremony recognising the department’s team was attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Thani Harib, Assistant Commander in Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Rashid Ahmad Lootah, Senior Expert Engineer and Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology; and several officers and specialists. (Supplied image)
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