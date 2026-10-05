Dubai Police seizes 408 scooters and bicycles in Naif road safety campaign

UAE

The campaign combined awareness with enforcement to reduce practices that could endanger riders, pedestrians and other road users

Safety equipment and supplies were also distributed to a number of workers in the area to encourage preventive practices and strengthen road safety awareness.

Dubai: Dubai Police has seized 408 electric scooters, e-bikes and bicycles during a road safety campaign targeting unsafe riding practices in the Gold Souk area within Naif Police Station’s jurisdiction.

Conducted by Naif Police Station in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, the campaign combined awareness with enforcement to reduce practices that could endanger riders, pedestrians and other road users.

408 scooters and bicycles sized

The campaign resulted in the seizure of 300 electric scooters, 50 electric bicycles and 58 bicycles whose riders failed to comply with traffic rules.

Legal action was taken against violators as part of efforts to improve compliance and reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

Expert Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station, said Dubai Police places strong emphasis on promoting traffic awareness among road users as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce accidents and achieve the highest levels of road safety.

932 people benefit from safety awareness

Alongside enforcement, the campaign focused on educating electric scooter and bicycle users about traffic regulations, the importance of using designated paths and areas, and the need to wear appropriate protective equipment while riding.

Safety equipment and supplies were also distributed to a number of workers in the area to encourage preventive practices and strengthen road safety awareness.

A total of 932 people benefited from the campaign’s awareness activities.

Use designated paths

Brigadier Ashour urged scooter and bicycle riders to use designated paths, wear personal protective equipment and comply with safety requirements and regulations.

He warned that riding in areas not designated for scooters and bicycles can confuse motorists and increase the risk of accidents.

He also stressed the importance of continuous public awareness through community and media campaigns to promote safer behaviour among all road users.