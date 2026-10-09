Dubai Police supported this family through a father's death in 1992, a mother's illness in 2016 - and now a daughter's death in 2026

UAE

Three generations of loss, and each time Dubai Police stood by the family of Sergeant Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit. The latest chapter began when his daughter Marwa died giving birth to twins after 12 years of waiting

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that the attention given to the family of Sergeant Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit comes as an embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership, and the approach of human and social responsibility established by the government, and rooted in the Dubai Police. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: After 12 years of waiting for motherhood, the young Sudanese woman, Marwa Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit, 36, was blessed with twins, but her joy did not last, as she died after giving birth.

She left behind two infants whose lives had not yet begun, and a family that lost its only support with her departure, to face sadness, anxiety and the burdens of living, before a humanitarian initiative opened a new window of hope for her, and gave the family some help in facing harsh circumstances.

We followed up on the family’s situation after the death of Marwa, who was a parent and sole provider for her family. Her sister revealed the difficult circumstances that the family found themselves facing after her sudden departure: two infants in need of care, attention, and daily expenses, a husband without work, a younger sister who does not work, and an older sister who bears the responsibility of a large family that includes five children, in addition to a husband with a limited income.

How Dubai Police came to her aid

In an attempt to find a glimmer of hope for this family, we contacted the Dubai Police General Command, only to discover that Marwa’s story with the Police did not begin when she joined the force 10 years ago, and that her departure was not the end of the relationship that extended for decades between the institution and her family, but rather opened a new chapter of care and support.

The story began before Marwa herself, with her father who joined the Dubai Police in 1983. After his death in 1992, the police assigned her mother to work so that she could take care of her three daughters. When the mother became ill, the Dubai Police took care of her treatment abroad, until she passed away in 2016. Then she continued to care for the family by assigning her daughter Marwa to continue the journey and take responsibility for her family after her mother’s departure.

Today, after Marwa’s passing, Dubai Police are once again standing by her family, monitoring the situation of her husband and children. They have decided to employ him so that he can support his children, as well as employ her sister who was under her sponsorship, in a humanitarian move that summarises more than four decades of loyalty and care.

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that the attention given to the family of Sergeant Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit comes as an embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership, and the approach of human and social responsibility established by the government, and rooted in the Dubai Police, through standing by its members and their families, supporting them in difficult circumstances, and being keen to follow up on their affairs and enhance their stability.

A father’s legacy

In detail, the story began in 1983, when Marwa’s father, Sergeant Ahmed Al-Amin Bakhit, joined the General Department of Criminal Investigation of the Dubai Police, and remained at his post until he died while on vacation in his country with his family in 1992, leaving behind a wife and three young daughters.

Dubai Police contacted the family there and decided to appoint his wife, Sumaya Ahmed Saeed Mohammed, so that she could support her family after her husband’s death and remain connected to the institution where he worked.

After nearly 23 years, the mother fell ill, and Dubai Police continued to care for her and pursue her treatment abroad, until she died from her illness during treatment in March 2016.

Just two months after the mother's death, Dubai Police decided to assign her daughter Marwa to work at the Dubai Police Health Centre, taking into account the family's circumstances, and because the responsibility had passed to her after her mother's death, and she had thus become the support of her family and its main source of income.

The care was not limited to that, as the family received financial assistance from the Social Solidarity Fund in the same year, as an extension of care that did not stop at the limits of the job, but remained present with changing circumstances and the loss of one family member after another.

Incomplete joy

Marwa remained at her post in the Dubai Police until September 23, when she suddenly passed away at the age of 36, waiting for the moment she had always dreamed of after about 12 years of marriage, during the birth of her twins, Fahd and Fahad.

Dubai Police reported that the pregnancy progressed normally until Marwa entered the operating room for a cesarean section. She gave birth to her first child and was able to see and hold him, but her joy was not complete. During the birth of the second child, she suffered sudden health complications, and the family was later informed that she had suffered blood clots in the lung and heart. The medical teams tried to resuscitate her several times, but she passed away.

Marwa left behind a family she depended on for support, consisting of a husband who has been unemployed for two years, and a sister who was born and raised in the country and lives with her and is dependent on her care.

Dubai Police explained that the deceased had been working at the Dubai Police Health Center since May 2016, and was known for her good character, excellence and dedication in performing her duties, in addition to bearing her family responsibilities, noting that her absence left an impact that goes beyond the loss of a wife and sister, to include the interruption of the primary source of support, at a time when she had begun the responsibility of caring for two newborn children.

The authorities reported that the two children were transferred to the care of their great-aunt, who lives in Abu Dhabi, and who found herself responsible for caring for seven children, including the infant twins, after having been a mother of five children.

As for the father, he found himself facing the responsibility of two newborn children, coinciding with the loss of his wife and source of income, and the expiration of the lease on the residence in which the family lived in Ajman.

Under these circumstances, Dubai Police continued its role in monitoring the family’s situation, supporting the husband and younger sister in obtaining a job opportunity with them, which helps the family to regain a source of income that enables the father to bear his responsibilities towards his two children, in addition to continuing moral and social support and communication with family members and checking on their conditions.

Dubai Police confirmed that these efforts represent an extension of the care that began after the father’s death, continued after the mother’s death, and is renewed today with Marwa’s passing, embodying loyalty to Dubai Police personnel and their families.

The authorities translated their humanitarian responsibility into practical follow-up and support during the most difficult stages of their lives, over four decades during which faces, roles, and circumstances have changed, but one thing has remained constant: “The loss of a family member does not mean that the family was alone.”