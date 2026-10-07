Dubai residency streamlines 18 services through Services 360 initiative

UAE

Customer satisfaction rose to 99% as the authority cut service steps, waiting times and processing requirements through a three-year transformation programme

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), said the authority has achieved a significant leap in government service development through the implementation of the Services 360 methodology.

Dubai: His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), said the authority has achieved a significant leap in government service development through the implementation of the Services 360 methodology.

The methodology has helped improve 18 services over three years by redesigning procedures, simplifying processes, and reducing waiting and completion times, enhancing the customer experience and increasing the efficiency of government operations.

Al Marri made the remarks during a panel discussion at the 2026 Government Best Practices Forum titled Success Stories of Entities Awarded the Hamdan Flag.

He said: “The improvement journey included seven services in 2023, followed by nine services in 2024, while two services were improved in 2025, as part of a continuous approach to developing services and transforming them into easier, faster and more efficient experiences.”

Al Marri highlighted the importance of teamwork and collaboration between different entities, noting that the success of any service project depends on its ability to create a tangible impact and that “a good project always convinces”.

He added: “The participation of customers in identifying challenges and proposing solutions was one of the most important steps that contributed to the development of services, in addition to quick decision-making and drawing on best government practices and applying them on the ground.”

Al Marri said the improvements reduced the average number of service steps from 49 to 15, a decline of 68.7%. Average waiting times fell from 11 minutes to one minute, while service delivery times dropped from 69 minutes to four minutes.

The number of requirements was reduced from eight to one, service completion times fell from 51 minutes to two minutes, and the number of visits required decreased from nine to one. Customer satisfaction, meanwhile, increased from 92% to 99%.

He added that efforts to develop the methodology included training 111 employees from federal entities and engaging 2,618 employees in internal courses. The initiative also contributed to preserving more than 10,552 trees and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 253,233kg.