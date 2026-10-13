UAE

Dubai Municipality chief outlines plans to expand green spaces, modernise infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation to support future growth

His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the emirate is continuing to implement high-impact projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, sustainability and quality of life. These initiatives include planting 3.5 million trees and expanding green and landscaped areas to 187 square kilometres by 2040, alongside the wider adoption of advanced construction technologies, artificial intelligence, data-driven city management and digital twin technologies to support Dubai’s future growth. He made the remarks during a session titled “Dubai Municipality and Life in Dubai 2033” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bin Ghalita said Dubai’s development achievements have been driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He added that the “Dubai Actions” philosophy has fostered a culture of achievement, passion and continuous progress, while transforming challenges into opportunities for innovation and development.

He said Dubai’s response to the “Hadeer” weather system in 2024 demonstrated the emirate’s ability to make swift decisions and respond effectively to challenges. Rather than focusing solely on assessing damage, Dubai moved towards implementing sustainable solutions and taking bold decisions to upgrade its rainwater drainage system and strengthen infrastructure resilience against extreme weather events.

He noted that Dubai Municipality is implementing major projects to develop rainwater drainage and sewage networks, significantly increasing their capacity to keep pace with urban expansion and population growth while enhancing the city’s resilience to climate challenges.

During the session, Bin Ghalita highlighted the experience of Dubai Municipality’s virtual spokesperson, “Saeed”, which showcased several infrastructure and service achievements through the use of smart technologies and artificial intelligence.

In the construction sector, he said around 40% of buildings are now being developed using advanced construction methods and technologies, including 3D printing, robotic construction, modular building systems and artificial intelligence applications. These technologies help accelerate project delivery, improve accuracy and efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainability goals.

He said the growing use of these technologies reflects Dubai’s commitment to building a more efficient construction sector capable of supporting continued urban growth through innovative and time-saving solutions.

On waste management, Bin Ghalita said Dubai has adopted a smart operational model that relies on robotics and advanced technologies in city cleaning operations, while also strengthening coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority and enhancing waste collection, sorting and treatment systems.

He added that Dubai has achieved a 100% shift away from landfill disposal and is working to reduce daily per capita waste generation, supporting sustainability and circular economy objectives while improving resource efficiency.

On afforestation, Bin Ghalita said Dubai Municipality remains committed to increasing green spaces by planting 3.5 million trees and expanding green and landscaped areas to 187 square kilometres by 2040. The initiative aims to enhance the urban environment and provide more recreational and natural spaces for residents and visitors.

He noted that Dubai’s parks and recreational facilities attract approximately 95 million visitors annually, underscoring the importance of investing in public spaces that improve quality of life and enhance the emirate’s appeal as a place to live, work and visit.

Discussing public health and food safety, Bin Ghalita said Dubai Municipality uses advanced monitoring and inspection technologies to ensure the safety of products in the market. Municipality teams oversee more than 577,000 food shipments annually, covering approximately 2.36 million food products.

He added that these efforts are carried out in cooperation with relevant government entities, including Dubai Customs, and through digital platforms such as “DM Check” and “My Products”, which enhance regulatory efficiency, accelerate procedures and strengthen consumer protection.

Addressing digital transformation, Bin Ghalita said the integration of data across government entities has supported the development of Dubai’s comprehensive digital twin system, alongside an advanced control centre capable of monitoring operations, facilities and infrastructure above and below ground.

He said the system enhances integrated city management, supports data-driven decision-making and improves service delivery and responsiveness, helping position Dubai as a global model for smart and sustainable cities.

Bin Ghalita stressed that Dubai’s achievements would not have been possible without a clear vision, coordinated efforts and a one-team approach, reflecting the leadership model established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.