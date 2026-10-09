UAE

Etihad Airways cancels Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights on October 9 and 10 due to operational disruptions at Riyadh Airport, advises passengers to check flight status online as further changes may occur

The airline has requested passengers to check the status of their flights on its website. (File photo)

Etihad Airways cancelled its flights between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 9 and 10, due to operational disruptions at Riyadh Airport.

The carrier indicated in an update on its website that the situation is still fluid, and further changes are likely.

The airline has requested passengers to check the status of their flights on its website.

Etihad Airways has apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused by these disruptions, and confirmed that its teams are doing their utmost to support affected passengers.