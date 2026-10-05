GCAA: Passenger transport operations to Tel Aviv completed

UAE

The relevant authorities in the country granted permits to Israeli carriers to operate flights to Dubai, alongside the flights operated by Etihad Airways

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that it has completed the transfer of passengers to Tel Aviv, following the temporary suspension of flydubai flights to that destination. Picture credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that it has completed the transfer of passengers to Tel Aviv, following the temporary suspension of flydubai flights to that destination. A total of 37 flights were operated from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport since Friday, 2nd October, 2026, carrying 7,479 passengers.



The relevant authorities in the country granted permits to Israeli carriers to operate flights to Dubai, alongside the flights operated by Etihad Airways, as part of the measures taken as an alternative to the regular scheduled flights affected by the temporary suspension of flydubai, contributing to the provision of travel options for passengers during that period.



GCAA confirmed that the coordination for the return of passengers whose flights were disrupted and who were left stranded has been completed, and that they have returned to their destinations.



The Authority noted that Etihad Airways continues to operate its flights to Tel Aviv according to the scheduled flights, expanding the travel options available to passengers.



GCAA continues its coordination with all relevant authorities and the airlines concerned in support of the continuity of air transport and passenger service.