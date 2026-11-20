Home UAE Dubai Police impound 1,903 electric bikes and scooters in one week, warn against dangerous stunts

Dubai Police impound 1,903 electric bikes and scooters in one week, warn against dangerous stunts

Intensified enforcement operations at Kite Beach in Jumeirah alone resulted in the seizure and impoundment of 1,194 electric bikes and scooters for violations in just seven days

Emirates247

Published: 20 November 2026, 12:45 (UAE) 3 min read Share