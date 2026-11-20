Dubai Police impound 1,903 electric bikes and scooters in one week, warn against dangerous stunts
Intensified enforcement operations at Kite Beach in Jumeirah alone resulted in the seizure and impoundment of 1,194 electric bikes and scooters for violations in just seven daysEmirates247
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Dubai Police encouraged residents and visitors to report dangerous scooter riding through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901 through the We Are All Police programme.
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