Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai
His Highness approves four projects to create economic opportunities for Emirati retirees, farmers and small business owners and strengthen family tiesEmirates247
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During the meeting, His Highness approved four projects to create economic opportunities for Emirati retirees, farmers and small business owners, strengthen family ties and preserve Dubai’s heritage.
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