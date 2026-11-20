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Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai

His Highness approves four projects to create economic opportunities for Emirati retirees, farmers and small business owners and strengthen family ties

Emirates247

Published: 20 November 2026, 12:36 (UAE) 4 min read Share

During the meeting, His Highness approved four projects to create economic opportunities for Emirati retirees, farmers and small business owners, strengthen family ties and preserve Dubai’s heritage.