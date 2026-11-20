Dubai court orders two defendants to repay Dh2.2 million to villa buyers over a project that didn’t exist
The buyers also won Dh300,000 in damages, after a final criminal conviction for fraud established the deception
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The details of the case go back to when two buyers entered into two separate sales contracts with a real estate company belonging to the defendants, to purchase two villas within a project in this country. File photograph
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