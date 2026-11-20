Home UAE AI can solve maths homework in seconds: Why UAE teachers say students must prove they understand

AI can solve maths homework in seconds: Why UAE teachers say students must prove they understand

Educators urge oral discussions, in-class tests and independent practice, citing a study where correct answers in supervised tests fell from about 80% to 60%

By Mohammed Ibrahim Published: 20 November 2026, 04:32 (UAE) 6 min read Share