AI can solve maths homework in seconds: Why UAE teachers say students must prove they understand
Educators urge oral discussions, in-class tests and independent practice, citing a study where correct answers in supervised tests fell from about 80% to 60%
By Mohammed Ibrahim6 min read
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An international study titled ‘Achieve Faster, Learn Less’ revealed that students in different educational communities are spending less time solving word math problems after the launch of ChatGPT. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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