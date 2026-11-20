UAE denounces Somali Government’s hostile approach, reaffirms pride in its relations with Somali People
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s deep appreciation for the Somali people and its pride in the bonds that unite the two peoplesWAM
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that decisions affecting relations between countries should be guided by shared interests and should remain free of political considerations and internal conflicts. File photograph
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