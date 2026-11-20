Home UAE UAE denounces Somali Government’s hostile approach, reaffirms pride in its relations with Somali People

UAE denounces Somali Government’s hostile approach, reaffirms pride in its relations with Somali People

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s deep appreciation for the Somali people and its pride in the bonds that unite the two peoples

WAM

Published: 20 November 2026, 00:13 (UAE) Updated: 20 November 2026, 01:15 (UAE) 1 min read Share