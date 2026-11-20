UAE weather forecast: Orange alert for the east coast, rain in the north and fog likely through the weekend
The NCM expects humidity to build in Dubai and Abu Dhabi by night, with winds of up to 40km/h and rough seas at times in the Arabian Gulf
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor2 min read
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Unstable weather conditions are bringing rain to Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, as well as the northern and coastal regions of the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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