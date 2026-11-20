Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Orange alert for the east coast, rain in the north and fog likely through the weekend

UAE weather forecast: Orange alert for the east coast, rain in the north and fog likely through the weekend

The NCM expects humidity to build in Dubai and Abu Dhabi by night, with winds of up to 40km/h and rough seas at times in the Arabian Gulf

By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 20 November 2026, 05:29 (UAE) 2 min read Share