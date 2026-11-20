Parents confront Roblox executive at World Police Summit over child safety
Rafik Hounous told the session that the company disables features where it lacks effective review tools, and urged parents not to rely on platform controls alone
By Mohammed Fouda5 min read
Share
Hounous said that protecting children is a fundamental responsibility of the company, noting that the platform adopts a set of technical and monitoring procedures. Picture credit: Supplied
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: