No VAT when your insurer takes ownership of a written-off car, UAE Federal Tax Authority clarifies
The transfer is part of settling a total loss claim and isn’t a supply of goods, as long as the owner receives no payment beyond the compensation
By Amal Al-Minshawi3 min read
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The directive is of particular importance for vehicles that are involved in serious accidents or damage caused by fires or weather conditions. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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