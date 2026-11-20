Home UAE No VAT when your insurer takes ownership of a written-off car, UAE Federal Tax Authority clarifies

No VAT when your insurer takes ownership of a written-off car, UAE Federal Tax Authority clarifies

The transfer is part of settling a total loss claim and isn’t a supply of goods, as long as the owner receives no payment beyond the compensation

By Amal Al-Minshawi Published: 20 November 2026, 04:48 (UAE) 3 min read Share