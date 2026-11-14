GCC rejects threats to its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity
Briefing the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday, Albudaiwi said GCC states had been targeted by more than 7,000 missiles and drones since 28th February 2026WAM
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Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for follow-up on the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions. Picture credit: WAM
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