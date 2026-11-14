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GCC rejects threats to its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity

Briefing the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday, Albudaiwi said GCC states had been targeted by more than 7,000 missiles and drones since 28th February 2026

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Published: 14 November 2026, 04:36 (UAE) 2 min read Share